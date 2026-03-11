Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO) Short Interest Down 87.1% in February

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,779 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the February 12th total of 29,221 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of LMBO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. 6,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,103. Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 million, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 5.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares ( NYSEARCA:LMBO Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (LMBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of a market cap-weighted index of US companies involved in blockchain technology, NFT, decentralized finance, and digital asset mining hardware. LMBO was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

