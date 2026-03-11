Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Wilmar International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.2940 and last traded at $29.0756, with a volume of 20394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.7620.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited is a leading global agribusiness group with a diversified portfolio spanning palm oil cultivation, edible oils, sugar, flour milling, and oilseed crushing. Headquartered in Singapore, the company engages in the processing, refining, marketing, and distribution of agricultural commodities, serving both consumer and industrial markets. Its core products include a wide range of edible oils, specialty fats, and oleochemicals used across the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

Founded in 1991 by Kuok Khoon Hong and a consortium of agricultural entrepreneurs, Wilmar International has grown through strategic acquisitions and joint ventures to establish a vertically integrated supply chain.

