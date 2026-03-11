Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.89 and last traded at C$4.89. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.25. The company has a market cap of C$290.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada. The company derives its revenue from rental operations and property management.

