Short Interest in Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF) Increases By 199.2%

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 42,276 shares, an increase of 199.2% from the February 12th total of 14,131 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company's stock are sold short.
Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of MBSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. 61,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,679. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $25.93.
Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This is a positive change from Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.
Institutional Trading of Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF
Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Company Profile
The Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (MBSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks current income through an actively managed portfolio comprised of floating-rate residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) rated as investment grade. MBSF was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by Regan.
