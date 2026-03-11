Short Interest in Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF) Increases By 199.2%

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 42,276 shares, an increase of 199.2% from the February 12th total of 14,131 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 43,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of MBSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. 61,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,679. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This is a positive change from Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

Institutional Trading of Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF ( NYSEARCA:MBSF Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (MBSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks current income through an actively managed portfolio comprised of floating-rate residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) rated as investment grade. MBSF was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by Regan.

