Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0887 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE JOF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 87,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,538. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

(Get Free Report)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc (NYSE: JOF) is a U.S.-listed closed-end investment company dedicated to long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Japan’s smaller capitalization equities. The fund seeks to identify and invest in firms whose market valuations and growth prospects may be overlooked by broader market indices, offering investors differentiated access to Japan’s domestic growth opportunities.

The portfolio typically comprises equity securities of companies traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and other recognized Japanese markets, with a focus on firms outside the large-cap segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.