BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 1.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.1350. Approximately 41,097,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 63,411,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBAI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 230.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 617.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in BigBear.ai by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in BigBear.ai by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

