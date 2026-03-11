Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.18 and last traded at $90.44. Approximately 18,303,657 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 17,120,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.30.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

