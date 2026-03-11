Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Short Interest Up 196.1% in February

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,134 shares, an increase of 196.1% from the February 12th total of 7,812 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,389 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,389 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JYD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Jayud Global Logistics to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jayud Global Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Jayud Global Logistics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jayud Global Logistics

Shares of JYD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,656. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. Jayud Global Logistics has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $400.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 7.21% of Jayud Global Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Co, Ltd. is a China-based integrated supply chain service provider that offers a broad range of logistics solutions to multinational and domestic customers. The company’s core business encompasses international freight forwarding by sea, air, rail and road, as well as customs brokerage, warehousing, distribution and value-added services. Jayud Global Logistics leverages its vertically integrated network to deliver end-to-end visibility and control across the shipping process, aiming to streamline operations and reduce transit times for shippers in diverse industries.

In the area of freight forwarding, Jayud Global Logistics manages shipments of general and specialized cargo, including temperature-sensitive products, hazardous materials and oversized equipment.

