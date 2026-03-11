Reviewing Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) & Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) and Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Corteva has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forafric Global has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Forafric Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 6.29% 9.06% 5.39% Forafric Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Corteva and Forafric Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corteva and Forafric Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 0 8 13 1 2.68 Forafric Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Corteva currently has a consensus target price of $82.90, suggesting a potential upside of 5.41%. Given Corteva’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than Forafric Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corteva and Forafric Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $17.40 billion 3.04 $1.09 billion $1.58 49.78 Forafric Global $274.22 million N/A -$24.33 million N/A N/A

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Forafric Global.

Summary

Corteva beats Forafric Global on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva



Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Forafric Global



Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors. The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Gibraltar.

