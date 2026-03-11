Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) CFO Scott Ullem Sells 13,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,103,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,239.08. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EW stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.08. 4,313,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brokerages give EW an above-average stance — the stock received an average rating of "Moderate Buy," which supports investor conviction and can attract demand.

Equity-research / retail-content pieces list EW among medical-instruments stocks with short-term upside (citing product pipeline, AI/technology tailwinds and M&A/innovation themes), which can draw momentum buyers and ETF/sector flows.

Management presented at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference — transcript available; these presentations typically reiterate strategy, product updates and address analyst questions but did not contain headline surprises that would immediately re-rate the stock.

Management also presented at Barclays' Global Healthcare Conference (transcript posted). Conference transcripts can provide useful color on valve/TAVR trends and margin cadence but usually drive gradual re-rating rather than same-day spikes.

Short interest rose sharply in February — shorted shares increased ~56.6% to ~12.38M (about 2.1% of shares outstanding) with a short-interest ratio ~2.7 days. That surge in bearish positioning can amplify downward moves and increase selling pressure on headline weakness.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

