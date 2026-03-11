Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $186,778.95 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 915 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $186,778.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 150,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,799,542.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $599,550.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,639 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $378,232.03.

On Monday, February 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $694,320.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,200 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.66, for a total value of $285,192.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,013 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.53, for a total value of $243,656.89.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 293 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $68,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 23,205 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total value of $5,447,141.70.

On Friday, January 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,951 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.95, for a total transaction of $675,631.45.

On Friday, December 12th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 4,692 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.76, for a total transaction of $1,082,725.92.

Natera Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Natera stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.61. 1,404,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 1.65. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $256.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,628,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,871,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,129 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,096,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in Natera by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 47,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Natera by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Natera from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.47.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

