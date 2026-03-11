RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $359,699.60 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Tarun Arora sold 8,840 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $359,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 75,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,071,769.48. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tarun Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 3rd, Tarun Arora sold 3,723 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $134,549.22.
  • On Thursday, February 26th, Tarun Arora sold 773 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $26,900.40.

RingCentral Stock Down 4.5%

RNG stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $42.42.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 1.73%.The company had revenue of $644.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $643.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. RingCentral’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.04.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

