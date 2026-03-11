Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) CEO Sells $704,804.22 in Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 36,766 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $704,804.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 339,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,144.64. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Claire Mazumdar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Claire Mazumdar sold 3,817 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $71,568.75.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Claire Mazumdar sold 2,631 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $49,278.63.

On Thursday, March 5th, Claire Mazumdar sold 1,786 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $33,469.64.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Bicara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 390,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,073. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -0.78. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCAX. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Bicara Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 73.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

