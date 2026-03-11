Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) SVP Effie Silva Sells 5,894 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) SVP Effie Silva sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $247,194.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,999.84. The trade was a 40.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE FDP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,799. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $968.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 2.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 63.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresh Del Monte Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,488.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. The company offers a wide range of products including bananas, pineapples, melons, grapes and avocados, along with value-added items such as fruit salads, vegetable trays and snack packs under the Del Monte® brand.

Founded in 1989 as a spin-off from Del Monte, Fresh Del Monte has developed a global supply chain that spans production farms, ripening facilities and packaging centers across Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

