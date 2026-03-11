Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Director Lizanne Bruce Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) Director Lizanne Bruce sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $102,167.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,604.40. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of LPX stock traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 692,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,887. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $102.86.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on LPX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 840,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $74,670,000 after acquiring an additional 90,388 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,489 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 48.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,161 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,876 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.