Greif (NYSE:GEF) SVP Timothy Bergwall Sells 2,000 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 71,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,941.68. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Bergwall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $148,220.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $143,080.00.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.66. The company had a trading volume of 218,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,901. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $994.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.52%.Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Greif’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 75.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 524,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Greif by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 177,203 shares during the period. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $11,848,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,052,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth $6,052,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Greif in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif’s longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

