Head-To-Head Survey: BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) versus Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) and BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and BetterLife Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyne Therapeutics N/A -61.46% -50.94% BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -764.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BetterLife Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BetterLife Pharma has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and BetterLife Pharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$446.21 million ($3.54) -5.65 BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -$2.55 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dyne Therapeutics and BetterLife Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyne Therapeutics 1 2 12 3 2.94 BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $36.13, suggesting a potential upside of 80.76%. Given Dyne Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dyne Therapeutics is more favorable than BetterLife Pharma.

Summary

Dyne Therapeutics beats BetterLife Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections. The company's products pipeline includes BETR-001 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, anxiety, and neuropathic pain and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders; and BETR-002 to treat benzodiazepine dependency, anxiety, and neurodegenerative disorders. It is also developing MM-003, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for treatment of COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections; and MM-001, a topical cream for local intravaginal use to treat HPV-induced cervical intraepithelial neoplasia that has completed Phase II clinical trials. The company was formerly known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to BetterLife Pharma Inc. in December 2019. BetterLife Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

