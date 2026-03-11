Financial Survey: Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) vs. Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ:ELE)

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ:ELE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aris Mining and Elemental Royalty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $770.18 million 5.14 $11.42 million $0.15 128.41 Elemental Royalty $33.12 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aris Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Elemental Royalty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aris Mining and Elemental Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 3 1 3.25 Elemental Royalty 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aris Mining presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.74%. Given Aris Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aris Mining is more favorable than Elemental Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and Elemental Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining -0.66% 4.97% 2.70% Elemental Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aris Mining beats Elemental Royalty on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Elemental Royalty

Elemental Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition and generation of precious metal royalties. The company holds royalties in gold, silver, and copper projects. It operates in North America; South America; Australia; Africa; and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. and changed its name to Elemental Royalty Corporation in November 2025. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

