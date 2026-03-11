YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) Plans Dividend of $0.20

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1964 per share on Thursday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a 22.2% increase from YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%
NASDAQ:FIVY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -3.21. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.88.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Company Profile
