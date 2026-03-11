YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) Plans Dividend of $0.20

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1964 per share on Thursday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a 22.2% increase from YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:FIVY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -3.21. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (FIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an index of five stocks and five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. FIVY was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

