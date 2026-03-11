RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $21.08. 84,098 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 74,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RBB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $356.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 13.42%. Research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 235.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and the parent of Royal Business Bank. Established in 2008, the company focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services tailored to small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals and real estate investors. Through its subsidiary, RBB Bancorp delivers deposit products, loan facilities and cash management solutions designed to support operations and growth strategies.

The company’s core offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and land development loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) lending and trade finance.

