PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.17 and last traded at $98.14. Approximately 66,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 98,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.80.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.41.

Get PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000.

(Get Free Report)

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.