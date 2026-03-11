PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.17 and last traded at $98.14. Approximately 66,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 98,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.80.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.41.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.
The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.
