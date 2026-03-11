Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Security Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.50 and last traded at $97.50. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.51.

Security Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.08.

Security Bancorp Company Profile

Security Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that provides a variety of community banking and financial services through its subsidiary. Traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol SCYT, the company focuses on delivering personalized solutions to individual and business clients.

Its product suite includes deposit accounts such as checking and savings, certificates of deposit and cash management services, alongside lending facilities covering residential mortgage, commercial and consumer loans.

