Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Short Interest Update

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,360 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the February 12th total of 8,332 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,535 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,187,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 150,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter.
Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,736. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.
Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
