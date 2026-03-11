First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $35.88. Approximately 359,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 967,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 1.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. The company has a market cap of $248.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after buying an additional 65,420 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,984,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 56,699 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 55,971 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

