First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $35.88. Approximately 359,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 967,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 1.1%
The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. The company has a market cap of $248.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.97.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
