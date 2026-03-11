Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Short Interest Up 183.0% in February

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 62,410 shares, an increase of 183.0% from the February 12th total of 22,052 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,929 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,929 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA:PZT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $22.71.
Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index. The Index is composed of the United States dollar-denominated, investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by New York or any of the United States territory, or their political subdivisions, in the the United States domestic market with a term of at least 15 years remaining to final maturity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.