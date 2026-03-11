Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Short Interest Up 183.0% in February

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 62,410 shares, an increase of 183.0% from the February 12th total of 22,052 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,929 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,929 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index. The Index is composed of the United States dollar-denominated, investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by New York or any of the United States territory, or their political subdivisions, in the the United States domestic market with a term of at least 15 years remaining to final maturity.

