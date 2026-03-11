Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. 156,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 316,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.70 price objective on shares of Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.70.

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) Price Performance

About Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V)

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 702.99, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. It also has an option to earn a 60% interest in the Hilltop Gold project consisting of 12,836 hectares located in southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and a 100% interest in the Calera Group of Concessions that covers an area of approximately 1,500 hectares located in the municipality of Cucurpe, Mexico.

Featured Articles

