Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 118,100 shares, a growth of 173.8% from the February 12th total of 43,126 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 507,542 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 507,542 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 184,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 39,561 shares during the period. Freestate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,839,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,701,000 after acquiring an additional 321,670 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 813,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 140,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGSD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. 449,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,652. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.0856 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years. CGSD was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.