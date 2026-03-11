Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 116,654 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the February 12th total of 45,519 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance
INFL traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 137,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,297.56 and a beta of 0.79. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $55.17.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s payout ratio is currently -2,427.61%.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.