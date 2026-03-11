Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 116,654 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the February 12th total of 45,519 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

INFL traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 137,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,297.56 and a beta of 0.79. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $55.17.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s payout ratio is currently -2,427.61%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 303,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 100,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

