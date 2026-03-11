Short Interest in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Increases By 163.7%

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 240 shares, a growth of 163.7% from the February 12th total of 91 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of DEEF traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. 1,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.76. Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $41.12.

Get Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF – Free Report) by 264.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF

The Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (DEEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights securities within the FTSE Developed ex-US index by five different factors. DEEF was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.