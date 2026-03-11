CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Up 9.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.99 and last traded at $81.96. Approximately 32,368,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 27,314,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research set a $140.00 price target on CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

CoreWeave Stock Up 9.4%

The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion and a PE ratio of -25.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.CoreWeave’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $8,066,200.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,922,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,738,461.80. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $7,565,570.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 185,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,623,766.17. The trade was a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,173,415 shares of company stock worth $356,812,211.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Nvidia Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,701,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,260,000 after buying an additional 1,692,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,440,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.