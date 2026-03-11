Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Expands By 185.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,042 shares, a growth of 185.4% from the February 12th total of 4,569 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,071 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,071 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 328,462.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,242,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240,794 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 54,771 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,249,000. &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 94.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETO stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 36,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,119. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund’s primary objective is to provide high after-tax total return, with a secondary emphasis on high current income. To meet these goals, ETO invests predominantly in dividend-paying equity securities of companies around the world, seeking to balance growth potential with income generation in a tax-efficient manner.

The fund employs a combination of long equity positions and options strategies, including covered call writing, to enhance income and manage portfolio volatility.

