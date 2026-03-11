Insider Selling: Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) President Sells 43,694 Shares of Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) President Heath Tarbert sold 43,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total value of $5,147,153.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 599,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,580,576.80. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heath Tarbert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Heath Tarbert sold 122,007 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $11,496,719.61.

On Thursday, February 26th, Heath Tarbert sold 10,753 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $969,275.42.

On Monday, December 22nd, Heath Tarbert sold 3,048 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $274,380.96.

On Friday, December 12th, Heath Tarbert sold 1,300 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $117,130.00.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

CRCL stock traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.58. 19,195,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,905,321. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $298.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Circle Internet Group ( NYSE:CRCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $770.23 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRCL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 price target on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Circle Internet Group from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Circle Internet Group

Institutional Trading of Circle Internet Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.