Avidia Bancorp (NYSE:AVBC) EVP Bartholomew Murphy, Jr. Acquires 1,500 Shares

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:AVBC – Get Free Report) EVP Bartholomew Murphy, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,435. This represents a 7.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Avidia Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of AVBC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. 101,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,825. The company has a market cap of $382.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Avidia Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Avidia Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Avidia Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Avidia Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidia Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidia Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Avidia Bancorp by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avidia Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avidia Bancorp by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avidia Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000.

About Avidia Bancorp

Avidia Bancorp is the bank holding company for Avidia Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Hudson, Massachusetts. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and small- to mid-sized businesses in the communities it serves.

Core products and services include personal and business deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, residential mortgage and home equity financing, and cash management and payment solutions for businesses.

