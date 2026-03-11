Employers (NYSE:EIG) Insider Christina Ozuna Sells 4,500 Shares

Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) insider Christina Ozuna sold 4,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $179,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $598,519.04. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Employers Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EIG traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,314. The company has a market cap of $771.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. Employers Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.35 million. Employers had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.

EIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Employers in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Employers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EIG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 133.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Employers in the second quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Employers by 230.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EIG) is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through its subsidiaries, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Employers Preferred Insurance Company, the firm specializes in providing workers’ compensation coverage alongside an array of commercial insurance products. Its service offerings include general liability, commercial auto, businessowners policies and umbrella coverages, tailored to meet the risk-management needs of small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

The company markets its insurance solutions primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to underwrite policies that address the unique exposures faced by clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail and service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.