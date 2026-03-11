Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.58. Approximately 81,919,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 113,943,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.74.

Intel Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $239.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $1,579,378,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $982,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.