ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,359.00 and last traded at $1,357.42. 1,788,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,920,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,292.80.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander lowered ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,364.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $545.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,798,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,079,948,000 after buying an additional 305,435 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 24.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after buying an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,805,733,000 after buying an additional 142,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.