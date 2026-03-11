Short Interest in AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) Declines By 82.8%

AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,338 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the February 12th total of 25,194 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,124 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,124 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFLD remained flat at $19.62 on Wednesday. 114,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,534. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70. AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF

About AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teucrium Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,744,000.

The AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted U.S. index of short-term preferred and hybrid securities that are multifactor-selected. PFLD was launched on Nov 19, 2019 and is managed by AAM.

