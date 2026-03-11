Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Short Interest Down 88.5% in February

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 32,501 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the February 12th total of 282,604 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,513 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,513 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 43,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. 932,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $36.71.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

