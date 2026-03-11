iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Short Interest Down 90.9% in February

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,719 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 12th total of 29,894 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.78. 45,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,011. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.24.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk. LQDH was launched on May 27, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.