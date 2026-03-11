Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 11th (ABM, BLND, DOMO, FICO, PRTH, RPAY, RYAN, STNE, UEC, VIK)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 11th:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $7.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $1,500.00 to $1,350.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $4.00 to $3.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $19.50 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $185.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

