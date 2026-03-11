James Schmidt Sells 875 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CFO James Schmidt sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $80,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.83. 538,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,405. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.84. Vicor Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $209.53.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vicor by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 32,400.0% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICR

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.