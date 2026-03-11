James Schmidt Sells 875 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CFO James Schmidt sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $80,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Vicor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.83. 538,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,405. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.84. Vicor Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $209.53.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICR
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.
The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vicor
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.