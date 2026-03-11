Luana Duffe Sells 47,951 Shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) EVP Luana Duffe sold 47,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $2,993,580.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 78,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,916.53. This trade represents a 37.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.38. 3,127,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,772. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $68.29.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5,475.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting TechnipFMC

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTI

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.