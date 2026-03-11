TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Insider Jonathan Landes Sells 116,194 Shares

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Landes sold 116,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $7,227,266.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,343.20. This trade represents a 61.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $64.38. 3,127,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,772. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $68.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5,475.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.47.

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

