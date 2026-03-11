Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Head to Head Comparison

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbia Advance and Westlake Chemical Partners”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbia Advance $7.51 billion 0.28 $145.00 million N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners $1.17 billion 0.67 $48.70 million $1.38 16.04

Profitability

Orbia Advance has higher revenue and earnings than Westlake Chemical Partners.

This table compares Orbia Advance and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbia Advance -4.81% -9.53% -2.47% Westlake Chemical Partners 4.17% 5.99% 3.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Orbia Advance has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orbia Advance and Westlake Chemical Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbia Advance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Westlake Chemical Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Orbia Advance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbia Advance



Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions. It also provides water delivering solutions for drinking water supply, sanitation, and urban water resilience; fluorine and downstream products, comprising fluorspar mine and produces intermediates, refrigerants, and propellants for used in automotive, infrastructure, semiconductor, health, medicine, climate control, food cold chain, energy storage, computing, and telecommunications applications; and general and specialty resins, PVC, and compounds and additives for stabilizers and plasticizers, as well as compounds formulated from polyolefin, thermoplastic polyurethane, and thermoplastic elastomer polymers for various applications. The company was formerly known as Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. in August 2019. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Westlake Chemical Partners



Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Westlake Chemical Partners LP was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

