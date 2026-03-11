Everest Consolidator Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MNTN) & Bloomia (NASDAQ:TULP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bloomia (NASDAQ:TULP – Get Free Report) and Everest Consolidator Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MNTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bloomia and Everest Consolidator Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomia $37.77 million 0.19 -$5.74 million ($2.07) -1.91 Everest Consolidator Acquisition $290.09 million 2.67 -$114.50 million ($1.55) -6.76

Profitability

Bloomia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everest Consolidator Acquisition. Everest Consolidator Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bloomia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Bloomia and Everest Consolidator Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomia -7.65% -28.26% -3.63% Everest Consolidator Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Bloomia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Bloomia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.3% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bloomia has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bloomia and Everest Consolidator Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomia 1 0 0 0 1.00 Everest Consolidator Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Everest Consolidator Acquisition beats Bloomia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomia

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

