Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Trading 7.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.4140. 13,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 202,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 15.42, a current ratio of 15.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $701.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after buying an additional 1,535,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 1,048.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,027 shares during the last quarter.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto’s proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

