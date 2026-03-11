Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. 14,268,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,345,633. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. Carnival has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in Carnival by 2,954.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 19,851,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,625,000 after buying an additional 19,201,000 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $429,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,663,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,739 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,289,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,353,000 after buying an additional 6,669,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 2,432.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425,822 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

