Brompton Energy Split (TSE:ESP) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.10 and last traded at C$7.11, with a volume of 28974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The firm has a market cap of C$7.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.32.

To provide holders of Preferred shares with fixed cumulative preferrential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price on the maturity date. To provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash distributions3 and the opportunity for capital appreciation. To achieve these objectives, the Fund invests in a portfolio of equity securities of at least 15 large capitalization North American oil and gas issuers selected by the Manager from the S&P 500 Index and the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

