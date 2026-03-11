BH Macro USD (LON:BHMU) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

BH Macro USD (LON:BHMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.68 and last traded at GBX 4.50, with a volume of 43135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.54.

BH Macro USD Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of £14.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.28.

BH Macro USD Company Profile

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

