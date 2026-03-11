Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $57.00. Atlanta Braves shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 243 shares trading hands.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

The Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) operate as a professional baseball franchise competing in Major League Baseball (MLB). Headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area, the company’s primary business activities include staging regular-season and postseason baseball games, managing ticket sales, and cultivating broadcast and streaming partnerships. Through its ownership under Liberty Media Corporation, the Braves leverage national and international media agreements to distribute live game content and highlight programming across television, radio, and digital platforms.

Beyond on-field competition, the Atlanta Braves generate revenue through sponsorship agreements, in-stadium concessions, and merchandise sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.